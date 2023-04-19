Man Smashing Beer Cases in Walmart Video Charged With Exposing Himself
HOPPING MAD
The man seen in a viral video smashing up cases of Busch Light in a Kansas Walmart has been charged with exposing himself, Topeka police said. The suspect identified as J Dustin D. Cain, 44, was recorded throwing the store’s beer onto the ground on April 17, Forbes reported. Video of the incident, which ends with Cain being led out of the Walmart by police, was shared widely on social media—with some users suggesting that his actions may have been part of the wider boycott against brewing company Anheuser-Busch after one of its brands, Bud Light, partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a promotion. Some even said Cain had “destroyed the wrong beer” by smashing up cases of Busch Light, but the product is also made by Anheuser-Busch. Police said Cain was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, felony battery, and other charges including “exposing sex organs to another” over the age of 16. It’s not clear if Cain’s alleged exposure happened during the Walmart incident, and police have not disclosed a motive for the destruction of the beer.