Man Snatches Over $600 From Girl Scouts Selling Cookies
It’s hard to think of a more pathetic crime. Seattle police are searching for a man who snatched more than $600 from three Girl Scouts selling cookies at a stand in freezing temperatures. Cops said the man ran off with the girls’ money on Sunday evening—but added that they’re hopeful of catching him after spotting him on a security video. Jennifer Johanson, one of adults who was helping to supervise the cookie sale, said: “It was freezing... Why would someone steal from super-cold Girl Scouts?” Johanson said she became suspicious of the man after he stopped a number of times asking about the cookies and even bought some. When they were shutting up shop for the night, the man returned once more, pushed past one of the girls and grabbed the money, Johanson said. The supervisor added that they’ve gotten donations from several people who heard about what happened and “at least they earned their urban living badge.”