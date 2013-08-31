Man Swallowed Human Toe in Bar

CHEAT SHEET
Canada needs to get some new traditions. An American man was fined $500 for intentionally swallowing a very special toe in a Yukon bar. Since 1972, roughly 60,000 people have tried the Sourtoe Cocktail—a "famous Dawson City tradition" that involves drinking a shot of Yukon Gold whiskey with an old, shriveled toe inside. In order to prevent theft or swallowing—you're only supposed to touch the toe with your lips—the bar instituted a $500 fine, but have since raised it to $2,500. According to the bar's "toe captain," this is the first time the toe has been gulped down purposefully.