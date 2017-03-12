Man Tried Burning Down Indian-Owned Shop

CHEAT SHEET
KTLA 5
A 64-year-old man named Richard Lloyd tried to set fire to a convenience store in Florida because he thought that the owners were Muslim, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara. Lloyd reportedly said he wanted to “run the Arabs out of our country” and pushed a dumpster in front of the store and set the dumpster on fire. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Lloyd made the assumption that the store owners were Arabic when, in fact, they are of Indian descent,” Mascara said. Lloyd reportedly tried to buy a bottle of Tropicana orange pineapple juice a few days ago and was told that the store didn't have any. Assuming that the owners were Muslim, he reportedly wanted to burn it down because he “was doing his part for America."