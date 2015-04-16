Man Who Killed Nephew's Killer Dies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The man who shot and killed a motorist who fatally struck his nephew with a car was himself found dead of suicide on Thursday. On Sunday, a 2-year-old boy darted into a Milwaukee street and was hit by Archie Brown Jr. who exited his car and stood over the boy. The boy's uncle, an ex-convict named Ricky Chiles III, shot Brown to death. Chiles's 15-year-old nephew was also apparently shot and later died. Police surrounded a hotel on Thursday where Chiles was staying with his girlfriend outside of Chicago. When police entered the hotel room, Chiles turned a gun on himself.