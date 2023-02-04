Man Who Put Dead Fish on Porch of ‘Goonies’ House Arrested After Daring Rescue
FISH TALE
The man who allegedly placed a dead fish on the doorstep of the house featured in the film The Goonies was arrested after being rescued from stormy waters off the coast of Oregon. Jericho Labonte, of British Columbia, put out a mayday call after capsizing in a vessel he had allegedly stolen from the Port of Astoria, Oregon. After a daring rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard, Labonte was connected to a video posted Wednesday that depicted him leaving a fish on the porch of the residence made famous by Spielberg’s cult-classic adventure film. He was subsequently arrested at a warming center in the nearby town of Seaside, having been wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief. The “Goonies House” was recently bought by Behman Zakeri, a Kansas businessman and Goonies “superfan” who wanted to preserve the home for other fans to visit.