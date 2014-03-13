Man Who Shot Texter Also Texted

CHEAT SHEET
Oh, the sick irony. The former police officer accused of shooting and killing a man for texting in a Florida movie theater was himself texting his son just moments before the January incident. Curtis Reeves's son Matthew told detectives he had texted his father to say he'd be late for the show, and received a text back from Reeves telling him that he and his wife were seated in the theater. Matthew Reeves walked in as shots were fired and says he caught the victim, Chad Oulson, as he fell. Curtis Reeves is charged with second-degree murder and could face life in prison.