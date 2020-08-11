Man Who Threw Pipe Bombs at Portland Protesters Is Retired Navy SEAL, Reports Say
A man who is believed to have thrown pipe bombs at Portland protesters is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and former Central Intelligence Agency contractor who has worked in Afghanistan, reports say. The man, who has been identified by former colleagues to local outlet OPB, was filmed by an activist walking quickly away from the scene wearing dark clothes and carrying a military-style helmet with night-vision goggles. “Hey, you want to stop,” the activist says. “Look man, I’m not the guy you want to fuck with,” the man with the helmet says. A former business partner identified the man to OPB, and multiple people said the man in the video resembles a retired Navy SEAL who said in court documents he is a former contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency and that he held a top-secret security clearance.