LAPD Arrest Man With Gun Outside Actress Alexandra Daddario's Home

LAPD were called to actress Alexandra Daddario’s home on Saturday after a man appeared there screaming about something related to the actress. It’s unknown if Daddario, who starred in White Lotus and Baywatch or her fiancé producer Andrew Form were home at the time of the incident. LAPD found the man standing outside Daddario’s home and detained him after police asked him to leave and he refused. While conducting a search of his car, a loaded handgun was recovered. He was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and is still in custody.