Manafort Trial: Prosecution Has ‘Every Intention’ to Call Rick Gates

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Twitter
Prosecutors said Thursday that they have “every intention” to call Paul Manafort’s former business partner Rick Gates to testify against him. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the potential star witness might not testify after all, but they appear to have made up their minds. Gates pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and lying to the FBI. In his opening remarks, Manafort defense attorney Thomas Zehnle insisted Gates was to blame, saying “We are primarily here because of one man: Rick Gates.” Manafort was indicted in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and faces another trial in September on several charges including money laundering and conspiracy.