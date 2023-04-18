Jonathan Majors Dumped by Management After Domestic Violence Allegations: Report
BYE-BYE
The management company representing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III star Jonathan Majors has reportedly dropped the actor after series of salacious allegations made against the 33-year-old. Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City on March 25, after a 30-year-old woman said she was struck “about the face with an open hand” and left with “a laceration behind her ear.” Following the incident, talent management company Entertainment 360 has now dumped the actor “due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior,” Deadline reported. PR firm The Lede Company also severed ties with Majors over the last month. He was even removed from designer Valentino’s guest list after a “mutual” agreement between the parties. At the time of the assault, a representative for Majors told Deadline, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Entertainment 360 and Lede Company did not return requests for comment by Deadline.