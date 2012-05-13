Manchester City Wins Premier League

CHEAT SHEET
Manchester City boomed back in injury time, scoring twice to triumph as Premier League champions Sunday. “The last few minutes were incredible,” City manager Roberto Mancini said. “This is for our supporters, they deserve this.” The game was fast-paced game and left fans, and the Twittersphere, stunned with its final moments. For the first half and some of the second, City dominated the field, then were beaten back by the QPR players, who held the lead into the second minute of injury time. “To win like this is incredible,” Mancini said. “I have never seen a finish like this.”