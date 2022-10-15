CHEAT SHEET
Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behavior and assault, the BBC reports. The footballer was first arrested in January on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman, before being further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. He had been on bail since 2 February. He was arrested again Saturday for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail. He is due to appear in court on Monday. Nike ended its sponsorship deal with the Manchester United star and Electronic Arts removed him from its FIFA 22 game after the allegations surfaced.