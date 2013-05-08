Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson to Retire

CHEAT SHEET
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the biggest figures in British soccer, announced Wednesday that he will retire after 26 seasons. During his reign, Man U has won 38 trophies, including 13 league titles, two Championship League crowns, five Football Association Cups, and four League Cups. His final game will be against West Brom—his 1,500th as manager. Ferguson is considered the most successful manager in the history of British soccer, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1999. Oddsmakers are putting Everton’s David Moyes and Real Madrid’s José Mourinho as Ferguson’s most likely successors.