Mandalay Bay Security Guard Jesus Campos to Appear on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

The Mandalay Bay security guard credited with saving lives by distracting gunman Stephen Paddock during the Las Vegas Strip massacre this month will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. Questions have swirled about the whereabouts of guard Jesus Campos since he reportedly disappeared last week after promising to do a series of TV interviews. But Campos, who was wounded after confronting Paddock during the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people, is said to have been waiting to open up about his ordeal to TV host Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres announced the news late Tuesday. Via clips of the appearance, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Campos’s interview includes him recounting the events of the shooting. “I was walking down and heard rapid fire,” he said. “And at first I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up and I saw the blood. That’s when I called it in on my radio that shots have been fired.” Campos told DeGeneres that this will be his last interview on the subject. DeGeneres said, “You’re talking about it now and then you’re not going to talk about it again, and I don’t blame you because why relive this over and over?” Campos reportedly nodded.
