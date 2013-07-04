Mandela Grandson Airs Family Feud

CHEAT SHEET
As former South African president Nelson Mandela remains critically ill in the hospital, his family has begun airing their grievances publicly. On Thursday grandson Mandla Mandela held a news conference in which he accused a half brother of impregnating his wife, called another brother illegitimate, and asserted that Mandela’s oldest daughter is destroying the family. Mandla has recently been in court, battling family members over the return of family bones, which they say he stole and reburied at his home to ensure that Nelson Mandela would be laid to rest there as well. Earlier Thursday a news report showed that doctors are advising the family to switch off Mandela’s life support, though the family says the elder statesman is doing fine.