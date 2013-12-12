Mandela Signer: I'm Mentally Ill

After worldwide outrage over the discovery that the South African sign language interpreter at Nelson Mandela’s funeral was using fake signs, he has come forward to say he suffered a schizophrenic episode. Thamsanqa Jantjie told a South African newspaper he was overcome by a schizophrenic episode and was hallucinating and hearing voices. "There was nothing I could do. I was alone in a very dangerous situation," Jantjie said. "I tried to control myself and not show the world what was going on. I am very sorry, it's the situation I found myself in." In another interview with the AP, Jantjie said he was seeing angels coming into the stadium. Defending his actions, he told the South African newspaper, “life is unfair. This illness is unfair. Anyone who doesn't understand this illness will think that I'm just making this up."
