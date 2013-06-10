Mandela Still in Serious Condition

CHEAT SHEET
Nelson Mandela remained in “stable, but serious” condition on Monday after spending the weekend in a Pretoria hospital for a lung infection. Mandela, 94, has been hospitalized three times this year. Spokesman Mac Maharaj denied reports that visitors are being blocked from access to Mandela, saying that he is subject to “normal procedures” of a patient in intensive care. Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi, said Sunday that her father is a “fighter” and is “well.”