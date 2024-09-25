Mandy Moore Announces Birth of Third Child
THE NEW BIG THREE
Mandy Moore now has a family of five as she welcomes her third baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith. “Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are,” the This Is Us star wrote on Instagram Wednesday, along with a black and white photo of herself holding the newborn. Apart from their newest addition, the couple shares two sons: Gus, 3, and Ozzie, turning two next month. Moore announced that she was pregnant with Louise back in May by posting a photo of her two boys wearing “Big” and “Middle” t-shirts on Instagram. “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she wrote, referring to her This Is Us character who was mom to three kids. Just last month, Moore celebrated her pregnancy with a lavish baby shower, and a carousel of snaps revealed that fellow 2000s teen star Hilary Duff was in attendance.