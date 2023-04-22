Manhattan DA Drops His Fight Against GOP-Led House Judiciary Committee
GO AHEAD
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to allow former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to testify before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee about the DA office’s investigation of former president Donald Trump, withdrawing an appeal late Friday. Both sides framed it as a victory, as Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) can say he’ll get an opportunity to grill an investigator with inside information—while the DA’s office guaranteed it would be present to ensure the interview doesn’t go too far. In a statement, the DA’s office said the last minute agreement “blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests.” Jordan’s office said Pomerantz is scheduled to testify May 12. While the former prosecutor already wrote a controversial tell-all memoir about the Manhattan DA's stalled Trump investigation, he is still privy to sensitive details about several versions of criminal cases that the DA has not yet turned into an indictment.