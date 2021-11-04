Manhattan DA Pursues More Charges Against Trump Organization, Convenes New Grand Jury

Read it at Reuters
The Manhattan district attorney is pursuing more charges against the Trump Organization, Reuters reports. Cyrus Vance Jr. has convened a second grand jury to weigh charging the former president’s company with wrongdoing relating to how it values its assets. A July indictment returned by another grand jury alleges that the Trump Org committed tax fraud under the guidance of chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. The Manhattan DA’s office declined to comment on the indictment, and the Trump company has not yet issued a response.