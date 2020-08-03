Manhattan DA’s Office Suggests It’s Investigating Trump for Fraud
UNDER SCRUTINY
A new filing from the Manhattan district attorney’s office suggests that the office is investigating President Donald Trump and his company for potential bank and insurance fraud. The filing argues that Trump should be required to submit eight years of corporate and personal tax returns in compliance with the office’s subpoena, despite objections by Trump claiming the subpoena should be declared invalid. The office only broadly referred to the reason for their investigation, stating “undisputed” news reports regarding Trump’s business practices gave them reason to issue the subpoena. Reports have indicated that the president may have given lenders and insurers false information, artificially inflating his net worth and his properties’ values. Trump’s lawyers insist he has done nothing wrong.