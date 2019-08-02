CHEAT SHEET
Manhattan District Attorney Subpoenas Trump Org Over Hush Money Payment to Stormy Daniels
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office subpoenaed the Trump Organization on Thursday for documents related to the money used in a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who claimed to have had an affair with President Trump. According to The New York Times, the probe will look into whether senior executives “filed false business records” about President Trump’s reimbursement for the $130,000 payment to Daniels. More specifically, prosecutors are examining if executives listed Trump’s reimbursement to his ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen—who originally made the payment to Daniels—as a “legal expense,” according to the Times. Trump Organization attorney Marc Mukasey said the probe was a “political hit job” and “harassment of the president.”
Separately, the DA’s office also subpoenaed American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer who also allegedly had a role in keeping Daniels quiet about her affair. The company has not yet commented on the subpoena.