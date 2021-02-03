Manhattan DA’s Office Discussing Possible State Case Against Bannon: Report
NOT SO FAST
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is in “early-stage” discussions about whether to bring a state case against former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, The Washington Post reports. Sources cited by the Post said the matter is being weighed by investigators with the DA office’s Major Economic Crimes Bureau. Bannon, who was charged by federal prosecutors with defrauding donors in a $25 million “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign, was pardoned by Donald Trump in the final hours of his presidency. But that pardon applies only to federal crimes. While DA Cyrus Vance’s office had previously brought a state case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and seen it tossed because he’d already been tried in federal court, Bannon was pardoned before he could even stand trial, meaning there is apparently no risk of double jeopardy. Bannon has not yet commented on the matter, nor has Vance.