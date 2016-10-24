Manhunt for Oklahoma Double-Murder Suspect

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
Police in Oklahoma are on the hunt for Michael Vance, a double-murder suspect who is reported to have shot three people, including two police officers, and stole a cop car before carjacking another vehicle and shooting the driver. Officials said Vance, who is likely armed with an AK-47, was shot during a gunfight on Sunday night in Wellston, a town northeast of Oklahoma City. Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said Vance had been recently jailed for child sexual assault. “We were doing an investigation, we arrested him. That is supposedly what set him off but we don’t know that for sure yet,” he said. The police officers’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.