‘Manic’ Harry Styles Superfan Jailed After Sending Him 8,000 Cards In One Month
‘INTENSE NATURE’
A superfan of popular ex-One Direction singer Harry Styles was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail this week after she pled guilty to “stalking involving serious alarm or distress,” according to U.K. tabloid The Mirror. 35-year-old Myra Carvalho sent Styles 8,000 cards in less than a month, according to the prosecuting attorney who said in court, “This defendant has traveled all the way from Brazil, and has frequently and to an extremely intense nature [harassed the singer] by sending over 8,000 cards and describing sexual urges towards him.” Two of the letters were hand-delivered to Styles’ home, which the pop star told the court left him “shaken.” Prosecutors also noted that Carvalho used an online delivery source to deliver much of the correspondence, some of which were wedding cards. Carvalho’s doctor told the court he believed she’d been having a “manic episode” and questioned her fitness to enter a plea on her own behalf. In addition to jail time, Carvalho is barred from attending any Harry Styles performance for ten years. The judge stated that “[Carvalho] knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress.”