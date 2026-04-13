Manic Trump, 79, Launches Unhinged 4AM Posting Blitz

Donald Trump has gone on a deranged social media posting spree, covering all manner of topics such as the Iran war, golf, and comparing himself to Jesus Christ.

The 79-year-old president was up until past 4 a.m. ET on Monday, taking part in an unhinged Truth Social blitz following a weekend when talks to end the deeply unpopular multibillion-dollar war in Iran broke down.

Trump was up in the early hours of the morning, sharing several links from pro-Trump websites. These included updates such as the Court of Appeals ruling that construction on Trump’s White House ballroom can continue until at least April 17, as well as Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell confirming he has suspended his campaign for California governor amid sexual assault allegations.

Donald Trump has often caused concern with his erratic behavior while president. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Other posts include a 2:37 a.m. article from JustTheNews headlined “Impeachment Bombshell: Secret memos expose Ukraine accuser’s bias, hearsay, and false claim.” The president also shared a JustTheNews article suggesting the president should impose a “naval blockade” if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

After a brief respite, the 79-year-old president returned to social media to share another pro-Trump article at 4:10 a.m from the New York Post titled: “Trump brilliantly calls Iran’s bluff—with his own Strait of Hormuz blockade.”

The most concerning overnight posts from the erratic president saw him suggest that Pope Leo XIV was “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” before sharing a blasphemous image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Trump’s posting spree had a relatively normal start, with the president sharing an image of himself with Rory McIlroy and his father as the golfer was on his way to achieve historic back-to-back victories at The Masters.

“Rory, and his father Gerry, also a very good Golfer, at Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump wrote Sunday night.

Donald Trump shared a picture of himself with Rory McIlroy and McIlroy’s father at one of his golf courses. Screengrab/Truth Social

Trump’s Truth Social posting then took a deranged turn as he continued his extraordinary attacks on Pope Leo XIV, as the leader of the Catholic Church has become a vocal critic of the Iran war.

The pope had also described Trump’s bloodthirsty warning last week that “an entire civilization will die tonight,” unless Iran agreed to a deal as “truly unacceptable.”

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else for holding Church services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart,” Trump wrote.

Trump also praised the pope’s MAGA-supporting brother, Lou Prevost, and bizarrely suggested that Pope Leo was only elected to his position “because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J Trump”.

“If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” Trump added.

Shortly after his 334-word rant against the pope, the 79-year-old then shared a shocking image depicting himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick man.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, who was widely condemned for sharing an AI-generated image of himself as the pope soon after the death of Pope Francis, was also heavily criticized for the latest image depicting himself as a holy figure.

“It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit,” former MAGA congresswoman turned Trump critic Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X.

Trump continued his deranged posting spree with another AI-generated image depicting a golden Trump hotel built on the moon.

Trump shared this image of a Trump tower on the moon. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Elsewhere, Trump shared an image showing how Democratic figures Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden had been in office for 40, 52, and 50 years, respectively.

The image also noted that Trump has now been in office for a total of five years, seemingly suggesting that the 79-year-old believes his political career can continue for several more decades.

Donald Trump will be 82 years old by the end of his second term in the White House. Screengrab/Truth Social