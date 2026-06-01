Manic Trump, 79, Melts Down at ‘Unpatriotic’ Republicans in 1AM Rage Post

A wide-awake Donald Trump blamed “unpatriotic Republicans” and Democrats for interfering in his never-ending war on Iran, in an early-morning social media rant.

Trump launched the war 13 weeks ago, and little progress seems to have been made in talks to end it after a ceasefire came into effect in early April.

The negotiations center around control of the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping passage from the Gulf blocked by Iran at the start of the conflict—sending global oil prices soaring. Trump also remains obsessed with the obliteration of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The president, who turns 80 on June 14, was still posting at 1:02 a.m. on Monday, seemingly furious that “chirping” political critics in the U.S. were impacting his wartime negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump claimed in his overnight post.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively `chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever.”

Trump then added, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end-It always does!”

Donald Trump is angry at people "chirping" at him over his war in Iran. screen grab

The president is under increasing pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize the oil market ahead of the November midterm elections, with voters frustrated over the rising cost of living.

Trump’s latest Truth Social comments also come as air strikes between the U.S. and Iran resumed over the weekend, with each side claiming to have attacked military targets near the critical strait.

The U.S. Central Command revealed that “self-defense strikes” on Iranian radar and control sites for drones had been conducted, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted an airbase used by the U.S. in response to the attack on southern Iran, without identifying which base.

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran “must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

He also stated that Iran must work with the U.S. to ensure the enriched uranium he called “Nuclear Dust” would be “DESTROYED.”

However, a source told Axios that his team had made significant changes to the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, with the edits based around the clauses involving removal of the enriched uranium and access to the Strait of Hormuz.

The official said Trump had been informed any response from Iran would take up to three days. “They’re literally in caves and they’re not using email,” the senior administration official told Axios.

But the official said “there will be a deal,” and added they will were willing to wait until Trump was happy.

“It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something,” the senior administration official said.

Trump also used his Truth Social account to lash out at CNN on Sunday, after they dared to discuss the details of his deal with Iran.

“Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,“ Trump posted. ”It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about."

In a second post sent a minute after his first in the early hours of Monday, Trump repeated the insult he claimed to have invented.

“Has anyone ever seen a happy Dumocrat???,” Trump wrote.

Trump said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries inspired the new term for Democrats.

Donald Trump recycles his "Dumocrat" insult. screen grab

“He’s a low IQ person, very low IQ,” Trump said. “I said, ‘He’s a dumb guy.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute. He’s a Dumocrat.’ That’s how I got the name.”