Manning Defense Calls Two Witnesses

The pretrial hearing for Pfc. Bradley Manning is wrapping up, and his attorneys have called only two witnesses to testify. The prosecution, for comparison, has called 20. The two defense witnesses were former comrades of Manning and testified to his erratic behavior, including an incident in which he punched his team leader in her face and then moved toward an assault rifle leaning against a wall before being restrained. Prosecutors made 22 charges against Manning, including aiding the enemy, but they say they will not recommend the death penalty.