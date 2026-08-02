Barron’s Buddy Issues Stark Warning to Trump

“Manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate, who has been linked to Barron Trump and the president, issued a pointed warning to Donald Trump that he should help him deal with the sex trafficking charges that he and his brother face.

The attorney for the right-wing, self-described misogynists—Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 39—warned Republicans of a mysterious reckoning if Trump doesn’t help the embattled brothers in their legal fight against the 59 rape and sex trafficking charges filed against them by British authorities.

Tristan (left) and brother Andrew Tate speak to reporters. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

The brothers, who have dual American-British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing. They’ve been in a Miami jail since July 18, when they were arrested on the new U.K. charges. The United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service is now seeking their extradition back to the U.K.

“Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump’s victory,” the Tates’ lawyer, Joseph McBride, told Vanity Fair in an article published Thursday.

“If Trump doesn’t support him, and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, ‘Yeah, down the river he goes,’ that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election,” McBride warned.

He also added in a later Instagram post that New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “will be the next President without the manosphere and Andrew Tate.”

Trump, 80, has not responded to the warning. But White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said “no” when asked by reporters if the president would help the Tates.

The Tates fled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last year from Romania, where they were living, when Romanian prosecutors suddenly lifted travel restrictions that had been keeping them in the country amid criminal investigations. The Trump administration did nothing to block their entry into the U.S. or to hold them on outstanding overseas charges. Some reports have indicated that the administration may have pressured Romanian officials to lift the brothers’ travel restrictions.

The Tates, who wield clout in right-wing American political circles, freely spread their anti-feminist views on Elon Musk’s X and other social media platforms.

Barron Trump and his sister Ivanka wait for dad to deliver the State of the Union address earlier this year. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

News reports have said that Trump’s 20-year-old son Barron talked with Andrew Tate on the phone during the 2024 presidential election, according to PBS and The New York Times. The Trump family has denied the reports.

“Andrew Tate was very... strategic and shrewd in cultivating these alliances with people on the American right, including in the Trump family,” Times reporter Megan Twohey revealed in a PBS interview late last year.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.