Barron Trump’s Buddy Andrew Tate Mocked Over Heinous Arrest Outfit

Misogynistic manosphere figure Andrew Tate has been brutally mocked over his latest flamboyant arrest fit.

Tate, 39, and his brother Tristan, 38, were arrested in Miami on Saturday after British authorities issued 38 new charges against the pair.

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said Andrew was being charged with seven further counts of rape, as well as charges relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child.

Comedian Grace Campbell's video has blown up online. Instagram

Tristan’s charges include two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The alleged offenses are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017. The Tates have previously denied any wrongdoing.

An attorney for the brothers, Joseph McBride, told the BBC “the world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent” after their arrest.

As well as the latest round of alleged assaults, the Tates were slammed on social media for heinous crimes against fashion.

British comedian Grace Campbell posted a social media video where she rated all of the looks Tate and his brother have been arrested in so far.

Comedian Grace Campbell rates Andrew Tate's arrest looks. Instagram

Campbell called one snug jacket Tate was wearing in a previous arrest “so small it looks like a Zara women’s size 8.”

The comedian rated images of both Tate brothers being arrested in Bucharest in 2023, saying of Andrew, “this look is just super basic to me, his hair looks f---ing rubbish.”

She added, “You’re Andrew Tate. You’re always moments away from being arrested, do you know what I mean? Dress for the arrest that could be about to happen.”

Of Tristan’s fashion choices, she said, “I mean, whatever. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on February 1, 2023. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Citing a photo from a 2024 arrest, Campbell said Tate looked happy to be arrested “because he was excited to show off the fact that he was wearing velour tracksuit” with a jumper “that doesn’t match.”

Covering Saturday’s arrest look, where Tate is wearing a purple, open-necked shirt with capri pants that show off his ankles and slip-on shoes, Campbell said it was an outfit that a mannequin “would literally spit on and be like ‘Please don’t put me in that.’”

She then added, “Andrew Tate, as if you haven’t tried enough to really f--- women up, you’ve now managed to ruin capri pants for us in the middle of summer, thank you so much.”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are led by police officers into the Court of Appeal building in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

She rated the Miami ensemble a one out of 10, justifying the score because the comedian said she was “enjoying thinking of the fact he’s being detained in those trousers right now.”

The comedian was not the only one to call out Tate’s Miami arrest fit.

One X user said Tate was arrested “wearing Doris Day clam-digger slacks and a kicky purple blouse’.”

Andrew Tate's arrest is compared to Doris Day. X

Another found a female model wearing a similar outfit to Tate’s bold look in a budget online store.

Andrew Tate's outfit was compared to a budget site. X

One user fired up AI to insert Tate into a scene from The Office in which Michael Scott accidentally came to work wearing a women’s suit from the “MISSTERIOUS” label he found in a thrift bin. Scott said “It’s not women’s clothing, it’s bisexual clothing.”

Andrew Tate's arrest is compared to The Office. X

The Tate brothers are expected to appear on Monday before a magistrate judge in Miami, where they are currently being held in federal detention.

A U.S. district judge will then consider whether they meet the conditions for extradition.

The brothers have strong links to the Trump administration. Andrew said in 2024, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well,” saying he had spoken to Trump’s youngest son Barron and that he looked forward to seeing the president to remind him “he’s a bulletproof bada--.”

Andrew Tate's arrest outfit gets slammed on social media. X