Manslaughter Charge for Kerrigan

Mark Kerrigan has been indicted on manslaughter charges after a court determined that a drunken, violent outburst by the 45-year-old caused the injuries that led directly to his 70-year-old father's death. He was previously charged with assault and battery, but the district attorney reasoned, "This defendant should have known that the cruel acts that he committed against his elderly father, including grabbing him by the neck with enough force to cause a fracture, were highly likely to result in substantial harm and endanger his father's life." Kerrigan's family, which includes his Olympic figure-skater sister Nancy, is standing behind him and released a statement saying, "We are deeply disappointed at the continued prosecution of Mark Kerrigan. We disagree with the decision to indict and look forward to the facts being considered by an impartial jury. The Kerrigan family continues to believe that he is not responsible for the death of their beloved Daniel Kerrigan."
