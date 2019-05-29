Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Mar-a-Lago for Records on Cindy Yang: Report

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club demanding it hand over all records on GOP donor Li “Cindy” Yang, the Miami Herald reports. Trump Victory, the political fundraising committee tied to Trump’s re-election campaign, was also reportedly hit with a similar subpoena. Yang, the former Florida spa owner who founded a spa at the center of a human trafficking investigation, has been accused of selling Chinese businesspeople access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago events, and since some of the events were campaign fundraising events, the payments could be considered illegal political contributions. Investigators are reportedly working to build a case against Yang, though neither the president’s club nor the fundraising committee are considered targets in the investigation. A source cited by the Herald said the subpoena sent to Mar-a-Lago demands all documents, records, and communications related to Yang and 11 other people, as well as one charity and seven companies linked to Yang. The subpoenas seek records from January 2017 on.