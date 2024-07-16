VC Firm Andreessen Horowitz Will Back Trump PAC: Report
PAC PACT
Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, two Silicon Valley heavyweights, plan to make sizable donations to political action committees supporting Trump’s re-election. Sources revealed their plans to The Information and said that employees of their venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, also just learned of the two’s proposed PAC support. Their company helped build companies such as SpaceX and OpenAI and intends to support “bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology,” according to the firm’s website. Sources told the outlet, Andreessen and Horowitz revealed to employees the reason behind their Trump support was that Trump doesn’t plan to heavily regulate cryptocurrency, a business Andreessen and Horowitz have contributed in excess of $30 million via super PACS. “We are non-partisan, one issue voters: If a candidate supports an optimistic technology-enabled future, we are for them. If they want to choke off important technologies, we are against them,” Horowitz shared in a December blog.