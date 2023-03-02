Salesforce Pays Matthew McConaughey $10M a Year: Report
ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT
Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor and guy who once chewed over a gubernatorial run in Texas, apparently has a bromance with Salesforce that goes far beyond that interstellar Super Bowl ad last year. The software company has been paying McConaughey, 53, more than $10 million a year to serve as a creative adviser and TV pitchman, according to insiders who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. McConaughey was brought in by CEO Marc Benioff, a personal friend, the sources said. His compensation package, a combination of cash and equity, is allegedly so large that it required approval from the company’s compensation committee. Benioff told the Journal he had no involvement in the deal. As San Francisco’s largest private employer, Salesforce also laid off more than 8,000 employees in January in its most recent round of belt-tightening.