Marc Jacobs Reported to Move to Dior, Replacing John Galliano

There’s been much speculation about John Galliano’s eventual successor as head designer of Dior, but Women’s Wear Daily reports the big name who is allegedly leading the pack. The paper reported that Marc Jacobs, whose contract at Louis Vuitton is ending, is in “serious” talks to take over at Dior. His business partner Robert Duffy would reportedly go with him from Louis Vuitton. Sources told WWD that Jacobs had been gunning for the Dior job in the ‘90s, but the design house’s then-president went with Galliano. Aside from Jacobs, WWD says other potential candidates are Lanvin’s Alber Elbaz and Balenciaga’s Nicolas Ghesquière.