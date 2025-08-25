Marc Maron Tears Into ‘Desperate’ Bill Maher

Marc Maron is once again making his unfiltered feelings about fellow comedian and podcaster Bill Maher known, calling him “desperate” for relevance.

“I can’t do it,” he said on an episode of Pod Save America, released on Sunday. “I always had a problem with his tone.”

Maron, a podcasting trailblazer who hosts the influential show WTF with Marc Maron, has appeared on Maher’s shows Politically Incorrect and Real Time. But somewhere down the line his feelings about the 69-year-old changed. “Like I feel with Bill… that there is this, and it happens with some of the other boomers, there’s this desperate chasing of relevance that changes someone’s mind in terms of how they approach what they do and also kind of makes the whole undertaking feel desperate,” he said.

“Outside of his ideas about, primarily I think wokeness, I don’t know… it’s just not for me.”

He added that Maher has good “joke writers, who know how to write for his tone,” but sees no other redeeming features about his fellow comic. “I can’t see past the desperation and what he’s willing to do to stay in the conversation,” Maron explained.

Maron appeared on “Real Time With Bill Maher” in 2011. HBO

It comes after Maron labeled Maher “a b---h” in March for agreeing with President Trump. The shot came during an episode of his WTF show alongside comedian and former CNN host W. Kamau Bell.

“Are you going to be like Bill Maher, you know, ‘I’m going to agree with some of the things that Trump is doing,’” Maron said. “It’s like, dude, you’re a b---h.”

The host continued to make fun of Maher for finding points of connection with members of the MAGA coalition. The missive came after Maher expressed a “wait and see” attitude about Trump 2.0.

Maher, however, has been sounding the alarm about a “slow-moving coup” from the Trump administration. On Real Time on Friday, Maher said the militarization of U.S. cities could be how Trump puts the systems in place to maintain control of the presidential election process.

Bill Maher at the Emmy Awards with Donald Trump, in 2004. Getty Images

“He is creating an army in the nation’s capital. I just think the presence now of this army in Washington is going to have its toll taken when the next election comes around,” he explained, referring to Trump sending the National Guard into D.C.

Maron previously spoke to the Daily Beast on the topic of once radical comedians sliding to the right with age. He brought up Maher.

“These guys just have to die sooner. We’re seeing it with Bill Maher now,” he said in the October 2024 chat. He continued, “Again, I’m going to be fielding calls and probably some tweets that are not going to—it doesn’t matter.”

Maron has been critical of fellow comedians who bend the knee to Trump. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Prior to the 2024 election, Maron drew widespread attention in the comedy world for a newsletter piece in which he accused conservative comedians of “normalizing fascism” by hosting Trump on their podcasts.

“The anti-woke flank of the new fascism is being driven almost exclusively by comics, my peers,” he wrote at the time. “Whether or not they are self-serving or true believers in the new fascism is unimportant.”

“You’ve got to own that,” he added in the March chat with W. Kamau Bell. “Either you know you are and you’re in it for the grift. Or you just believe that s--t, which is fine, but even believing that s--t at this point, it’s like, well this is fundamentally anti-democratic.”