Marc Thiessen on Daily Show
It got heated between Marc Thiessen and Jon Stewart on Tuesday's Daily Show. Going up against an impassioned Stewart, the former Bush speechwriter claimed that he was "filibustered," despite an opportunity to continue the interview for a special online-only segment.
