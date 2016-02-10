Marco Rubio Collapses to Fifth Place in NH

CHEAT SHEET
Marco Rubio's post-debate collapse was cemented Tuesday evening with a fifth-place finish in the New Hampshire Republican primary. After placing second in the Iowa caucuses and riding a wave of media hype and momentum, the Florida senator garnered only 11 percent of the vote, finishing behind Donald Trump, John Kasich, Ted Cruz, and Jeb Bush in the final tally. Rubio’s disastrous New Hampshire debate showing—in which Chris Christie mercilessly mocked Rubio’s penchant for rehearsed talking points—ultimately led to his tumble in the Granite State. According to The New York Times, Rubio was even warned in advance by Christie that he was in for a “hard time” in the debates after overperforming in the first caucus.