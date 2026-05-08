Rubio Melts Down at Reporter’s ‘Stupid’ Question

Marco Rubio took offense at a reporter’s “stupid” question about how the ceasefire with Iran could hold the day after the U.S. military and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

The secretary of state, speaking to reporters in Rome on Friday, was asked about the hostilities, which President Donald Trump had called a “love tap” by the U.S.

“What you saw yesterday was U.S. destroyers moving through international waters, being fired upon by the Iranians, and the U.S. responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio, 54, said.

“That’s what you saw. I mean, that’s separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury. If you fire a drone or a missile at our destroyer, what are we supposed to do, let it hit? We have to respond to it. We have to knock down the missile, and we have to knock out whatever it is that launched that missile. The alternative is to let it sink one of our ships. That’s crazy. So, of course, we responded to it.”

Rubio took offense at a reporter's "stupid" question about the Iran ceasefire. Stefano Rellandini/via REUTERS

Another reporter followed up: “Well, yes, but the point is if there’s not much ceasing in the firing, because we’ve–”

Rubio fired back: “Well, you should ask that of the Iranians.”

“Don’t ask me. We didn’t fire; they fired on us. My point is: If you fire at a U.S. Navy ship, what are we supposed to do? Say, ‘Oh, there’s a ceasefire, we’re not going to shoot down your drone’? That’s a stupid question. That’s a stupid position to take,” Rubio said.

“Of course we fired back at them; they were shooting at us. That’s what I would expect to do. Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at, and we’re not a stupid country.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department for further comment.

Also on Friday, Rubio was asked about Trump’s ongoing feud with the pope and whether he had told the president to cool it, but Rubio kept mum.