Marcus Jordan Says He Wants His Dad to Be His Best Man at Wedding With Larsa Pippen
AWKWARD
Marcus Jordan says he wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be the best man at his wedding to Larsa Pippen. Speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Marcus discussed the plans for his big day. “I was the best man at [Michael’s] wedding … and the best man at my brother’s wedding, and so obviously we’ll keep that tradition going,” Marcus said. A slight problem with the plan is that Michael has publicly expressed unhappiness about his son being in a relationship with the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. In July, when Michael was asked if he approved of the romance, he answered: “No!” Michael and Scottie’s own relationship was strained by the release of the 2020 Netflix documentary The Last Dance which left Scottie annoyed about the way the series portrayed him and his other Bulls teammates.