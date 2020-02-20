Mardi Gras Parade Float Runs Over and Kills Woman in New Orleans
Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans ended in horror Wednesday night after a parade float ran over and killed a woman. The victim hasn’t been identified. Witnesses told local outlet Nola.com that the woman appeared to have tried to cross in between two floats joined together by a hitch, but she tripped over the attachment and the float carried on driving. The tragedy happened during the Krewe of Nyx all-female parade—one of many street celebrations in the leadup to the Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 25. “On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence,” Nyx Captain Julie Lea said. “On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.” New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the rest of the floats were diverted away from the scene of the accident.