Maren Morris Seeks Divorce From Ryan Hurd Citing ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Read it at PEOPLE
Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd earlier this month after five years of marriage, People reported. Morris cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, submitted in Tennessee on Oct. 2. The pair have been separated since that day, according to the filing. The l0ngtime couple share a 3-year-old son, and completed a parenting skills seminar as part of the divorce proceedings. The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer announced last month that she was departing the country music industry due to its toxic nature, a move Hurd supported at the time.