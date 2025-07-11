Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again claiming that a secret cabal somehow controls the weather.

In a typically unhinged post on X, the MAGA congresswoman suggested there’s growing acceptance of the long-debunked “chemtrails” conspiracy and those surrounding weather modification, insisting the results are “deadly.”

“First, they said we were crazy for saying they are controlling the weather and spraying chemicals in our skies. Now, they are admitting that they are controlling the weather and spraying chemicals in our skies, BUT that it’s not causing any harm,” Greene wrote.

“Call me crazy, I don’t care. But I’ll go ahead and say it. Weather modification and geoengineering is deadly and dangerous. And guess what, they can’t prove it’s not.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one a mission to tackle “weather modification.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Greene, a former QAnon advocate, appeared to be echoing the Trump administration’s official response to claims made in the wake of the deadly Texas flash flooding by numerous conspiracy theorists and fringe figures.

These included the idea that cloud seeding—a legitimate form of weather modification involving spraying tiny particles into clouds to encourage rainfall or snow—was somehow to blame for the natural disaster.

On Thursday, in what was seen as a dog whistle to those pushing conspiracy theories about the Texas floods, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) vowed to address public concerns about “geoengineering and contrails.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin promised to tackle people’s concerns concerns “head-on” and ordered the agency to “compile a list of everything” related to contrails and geoengineering.

“Americans have legitimate questions about contrails and geoengineering, and they deserve straight answers,” Zeldin said in a video. “For years, people who asked questions in good faith were dismissed, even vilified by the media and their own government. This ends today.”

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin helped fuel claims about weather manipulation by asking his agency to look into chemtrails. J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

An EPA statement noted that some people believe the white trails seen in the skies are the result of an “intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather,” but failed to state that these claims have no evidence to support them.

The white lines often seen in the skies are condensation trails which are emitted by aircraft.

Greene, who has long claimed “they control the weather” on social media, has also announced plans to introduce a bill banning the “injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity.”

Greene said her bill will resemble legislation signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in June, making geoengineering and weather modification illegal in the state.

“The government and companies who profit off these practices don’t get to control our weather because we are all affected by it,” Greene added on X. “We aren’t lab rats, and weather is not a controlled environment.”