Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants About ‘Deadly’ Weather Control: ‘Call Me Crazy, I Don’t Care’

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

“First, they said we were crazy for saying they are controlling the weather...” the MAGA congresswoman began.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at the US Capitol on May 7, 2024, in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again claiming that a secret cabal somehow controls the weather.

In a typically unhinged post on X, the MAGA congresswoman suggested there’s growing acceptance of the long-debunked “chemtrails” conspiracy and those surrounding weather modification, insisting the results are “deadly.”

“First, they said we were crazy for saying they are controlling the weather and spraying chemicals in our skies. Now, they are admitting that they are controlling the weather and spraying chemicals in our skies, BUT that it’s not causing any harm,” Greene wrote.

“Call me crazy, I don’t care. But I’ll go ahead and say it. Weather modification and geoengineering is deadly and dangerous. And guess what, they can’t prove it’s not.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held the hearing to hear from witnesses on U.S. foreign aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Marjorie Taylor Greene is one a mission to tackle “weather modification.” Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Greene, a former QAnon advocate, appeared to be echoing the Trump administration’s official response to claims made in the wake of the deadly Texas flash flooding by numerous conspiracy theorists and fringe figures.

These included the idea that cloud seeding—a legitimate form of weather modification involving spraying tiny particles into clouds to encourage rainfall or snow—was somehow to blame for the natural disaster.

On Thursday, in what was seen as a dog whistle to those pushing conspiracy theories about the Texas floods, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) vowed to address public concerns about “geoengineering and contrails.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin promised to tackle people’s concerns concerns “head-on” and ordered the agency to “compile a list of everything” related to contrails and geoengineering.

“Americans have legitimate questions about contrails and geoengineering, and they deserve straight answers,” Zeldin said in a video. “For years, people who asked questions in good faith were dismissed, even vilified by the media and their own government. This ends today.”

Lee Zeldin speaks outside of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
EPA administrator Lee Zeldin helped fuel claims about weather manipulation by asking his agency to look into chemtrails. J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

An EPA statement noted that some people believe the white trails seen in the skies are the result of an “intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather,” but failed to state that these claims have no evidence to support them.

The white lines often seen in the skies are condensation trails which are emitted by aircraft.

Greene, who has long claimed they control the weather” on social media, has also announced plans to introduce a bill banning the “injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity.”

Greene said her bill will resemble legislation signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in June, making geoengineering and weather modification illegal in the state.

“The government and companies who profit off these practices don’t get to control our weather because we are all affected by it,” Greene added on X. “We aren’t lab rats, and weather is not a controlled environment.”

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for further explanation from the Daily Beast.

Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now