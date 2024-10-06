Maria Bartiromo Shines as Donald Trump’s Mouthpiece Again

Maria Bartiromo raged about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s response to Hurricane Helene on Fox News – and trumpeted misleading claims made by the Republican presidential candidate.

The Fox News host referenced comments made by Alejandro Mayorkas, who is in charge of Homeland Security, that FEMA was short on cash to survive the rest of the hurricane security.

But very quickly, she went on a tangent claiming that “hundreds of millions of dollars” were being spent on a program to shelter immigrants from the southern border.

“Now Congress wants answers as to why emergency taxpayer dollars were instead used to house and care for illegal immigrants across the country as American citizens hang on for dear life amidst this natural disaster,” she said in her introduction to Sunday Morning Futures.

Bartiromo, well known for sharing deep-state conspiracy theories about Diddy and the Justice Department, has got herself in muddle again by reciting more pro-Trump lines.

Her insistence on defending Donald Trump led to another over-the-top analysis of the presidential race.

In fact, this time, she got quite literal about it all.

In her monologue, she pointed out that Trump visited hurricane-ravaged Georgia before his rivals.

“President Trump was the first leader to travel to assess the damage, arriving in Georgia last week to to help with relief efforts two days before President Biden and Vice President Harris decided to visit the southeast to survey the damage.”

It’s unclear whether arriving to regions impacted by the hurricane first will affect the actual presidential race.

But polls are tight and Trump supporters will be looking to inch out any extra edge they can.