Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
Maria Bartiromo Shrugs Off Trump Tariffs Already Hurting Car Sales
'BUILD THEM HERE'
“Maybe Dodge should start building them here and selling them here,” the Fox Business host reacted.
William Vaillancourt
Published
Mar. 4 2025
9:20PM EST
William Vaillancourt
12WCV
william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Royalist
Meghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
Politics
Social Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Trudeau Reveals the Real Reason Trump Wants to Start ‘Dumb’ Trade War
Liam Archacki
Politics
GOP Senator Accused of Being Sexting-Mad General’s Capitol Hill Fling
Josh Fiallo