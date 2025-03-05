Media

Maria Bartiromo Shrugs Off Trump Tariffs Already Hurting Car Sales

'BUILD THEM HERE'

“Maybe Dodge should start building them here and selling them here,” the Fox Business host reacted.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

