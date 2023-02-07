CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Maria Menounos, 44, Expecting First Child After Trying for ‘a Decade’
CONGRATS!
Read it at People
TV host Maria Menounos is having a baby. She and her husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first child via surrogacy after a decade-long fertility journey. “Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Menounos, 44, told People. The Noovie host shared a video with People of her reaction to the baby’s ultrasound, alongside her father. Menounos and Undergaro, 55, first began considering surrogacy in 2018, but hit a road bump when they discovered in 2021 that their first surrogate was no longer a medical match. The couple has been together for more than 20 years, marrying in 2017 during Fox’s New Year’s Eve special with Steve Harvey officiating.