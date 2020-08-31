CHEAT SHEET
Mariah Carey ‘Didn’t Enjoy’ Ellen Making Her Reveal Pregnancy
‘EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE’
The hits just keep coming for Ellen DeGeneres. Mariah Carey has opened up about a 2008 appearance on the embattled TV host’s show in which the singer was asked to drink champagne to reveal if she was pregnant. “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” Carey told Vulture, explaining that she did not want to discuss her pregnancy because she had a previous miscarriage. And, in fact, she had another miscarriage after the appearance on DeGeneres’ show. “I don't want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”