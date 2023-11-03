Mariah Carey Responds to Britney Spears’ Memoir Anecdote
‘I LOVE HER’
On Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening, legendary pop diva Mariah Carey responded to what Britney Spears had written in her bestselling memoir about meeting Carey for the first time. “I love her,” Carey began, before Kimmel read the passage aloud. Spears, recalling visiting Carey’s dressing room at an awards show in 2003, described Carey surrounded by “beautiful, otherworldly light. You know how we all have ring lights now? Well, 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights. And no, I can’t just say her first name. To me, she’s always going to be Mariah Carey.” Kimmel asked Carey if she actually had a ring light back then. “Of course,” she replied. “By the way, I like a ring light if you cover the bottom edge of the ring light, because for me, I don’t like an under-lighting. That was super sweet, what Britney said about me.” Britney-Mariah collaboration WHEN?!