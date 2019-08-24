CHEAT SHEET
Marianne Williamson Compares Trump to ‘Mad King George’
Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson chimed in on the United States’ brimming trade war with China on Saturday, telling CNN, “We have a little bit of a mad King George in charge of this country right now.” The “instability” caused by Trump’s tariffs and trade war with China has caused the market to “go nuts,” she said, adding that if she were president she would not impose such tariffs. President Trump announced in a series of tweets Friday that he would raise the current tariffs on China by 5 percent after China placed retaliatory tariffs of 5 to 10 percent on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods starting in September. “The first thing that’s going to happen when any Democrat is elected, is this craziness is going to stop,” Williamson said.